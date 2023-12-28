Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Stuck in the cold and clouds again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re dropping into the 20s again this morning and seeing a little fog develop in places west of the metro. Any clearing you see today will likely be this morning before thicker clouds are set to move in this afternoon. That will make it another tough day of warming.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

You will notice the wind gusts yet again today too with some gusts up to 25 mph likely later this afternoon and into the evening. That will keep it colder once again.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

A little more sunshine is likely to return Friday and Saturday. That will lead to some warming and melting with highs that reach up to near 40 degrees.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Get ready for a colder New Year’s Eve with clouds and 20s returning to the area. A few flurries are even possible too. That means it will be very chilly for the fireworks at night downtown.

New Year's Eve (WOWT)

