Omaha small business owner gets Christmas spoiled by robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kristine Jackman says she didn’t have a Christmas this year.

Two robbers busted into her shop, Jackman E-Cigs near 108th and West Maple, early on Christmas morning, and began helping themselves.

“I got a phone call from the alarm company a little after three that said there was a motion that was set off in the lobby,” Kristine said. “I found all the broken glass and the cases were kind of disheveled and pushed out of the way because they jumped over them and took a bunch of stuff off the shelves and the tables.”

Jackman says her local, family-owned small business has been at this location for nine years and never had a break-in.

That all changed Christmas morning, and so did Kristine’s plans.

“We spent until 9 a.m. Christmas morning building the wooden door to cover the door up and get the place about half cleaned up,” Kristine said. “We went home and got some sleep, got up around 4 p.m.... came right back, finished cleaning all the glass up so we could get open for business the next morning.”

The Jackman Family opened a second store a few months ago, but this shop is important to Kristine. The emotions from Christmas morning are still fresh in her mind.

“I’m heartbroken,” Kristine said. “This place has been my baby, and you feel a little violated that someone entered without your permission and took from you. It was rough. Your spirit definitely takes a hit.”

Kristine says finances are somewhat tight after opening up the second store, and she had just given her employees a Christmas bonus right before the break-in.

She’s considering adding security measures to protect her store and its contents. One thing she’s not considering, though: giving up her feelings about Christmas.

“Christmas will always be Christmas, and this will be just like, ‘Remember that one year?’” Kristine said. “We didn’t have Christmas, and people will go like, ‘What do you mean you didn’t have Christmas?’ Well, I have a story to tell ya.”

