Omaha man facing additional child sexual assault charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man facing child sex assault charges who was involved in a standoff nearly a year ago was in court on Thursday.

Christopher Heywood was previously charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child after police say he had assaulted a child who was known to him over the course of 10 months. Heywood admitted to buying the victim gifts, which she claimed happened.

On Thursday, Douglas County authorities filed 10 additional charges of sexual assault of a child after two more alleged victims, who were also known to him, came forward, describing similar incidents.

Christopher Heywood (Omaha Police Department)

Heywood is due in court again Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on the additional charges.

He was arrested Jan. 3, 2023, following a stand-off with Omaha Police after detectives attempted to serve a search warrant for Heywood at residence in northwest Omaha.

The man allegedly left the home with a gun and went into Mount Sinai Cemetery and was allegedly making suicidal statements. The situation ended hours later with a peaceful resolution and the man was safely taken into custody.

