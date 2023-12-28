We are Local
Omaha man facing additional child sexual assault charges

Police say Christopher Heywood instigated a standoff when they attempted to serve a warrant last January.
The suspect in an armed standoff earlier this week made his first court appearance for sexual assault of a child.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man facing child sex assault charges who was involved in a standoff nearly a year ago was in court on Thursday.

Christopher Heywood was previously charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child after police say he had assaulted a child who was known to him over the course of 10 months. Heywood admitted to buying the victim gifts, which she claimed happened.

On Thursday, Douglas County authorities filed 10 additional charges of sexual assault of a child after two more alleged victims, who were also known to him, came forward, describing similar incidents.

Christopher Heywood
Christopher Heywood(Omaha Police Department)

Heywood is due in court again Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on the additional charges.

He was arrested Jan. 3, 2023, following a stand-off with Omaha Police after detectives attempted to serve a search warrant for Heywood at residence in northwest Omaha.

The man allegedly left the home with a gun and went into Mount Sinai Cemetery and was allegedly making suicidal statements. The situation ended hours later with a peaceful resolution and the man was safely taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

