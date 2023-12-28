Omaha businesses weigh in on Nebraska’s minimum wage increase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aside from selling gummy bears, salt water taffy and jelly beans, the Old Market Candy Shop says it makes most of its own chocolate and fudge.

“We’ve been in business since 1977,” co-owner, Jeff Jorgensen said. “The first owner ran it for 25 years and we’ve had it for 22 years. We’re looking forward to many more years to come.”

That’s even taking into account Nebraska’s minimum wage raise Jan. 1, which will jump from $10.50 an hour to $12 an hour.

It will increase by a $1.50 every year until 2026, thanks to the initiative passed by voters last year.

Jorgensen said he’s already paying his employees more than what the new minimum wage will be next month, and he said he supports the raise.

“We signed the petition and, again, felt like if we’re going to have people that can afford to live out of poverty that they needed to be paid more.”

He’s not alone.

The North 24th Street Business Improvement District echoed his sentiment.

“In this community, we’re glad to see that some of our lower wage earners are actually going to get that bump up that’s necessary to compete with inflation,” executive director LaVonya Goodwin said.

Goodwin said higher wages are good for North Omaha as they look to attract and retain workers.

While she said she hasn’t heard any complaints or concerns from businesses about the minimum wage hike, she said the impact is still something to look at collectively.

“Especially when you have small businesses who are startups, entrepreneurs that sometimes struggle with access to capital,” Goodwin said. “So I think that as this increase is actually going to be implemented, there’s going to be some growing pains behind it for sure.”

She said that also includes product prices possibly going up.

For his part, Jorgensen said he feels it will all work out.

“It’s more of an adjustment if you’re paying the raise, and it can affect the bottom line,” he said. “But our belief is that all of the businesses that are, I guess, competing with us...they’re all going to be paying the same wages and eventually it evens out.”

In an email, a spokesperson for the Omaha Downtown Improvement District said, in part:

“The general consensus seems to be that it’s a necessary burden in order to keep quality staff, though there are a few who worry they won’t be able to afford to hire as many people as they need.”

6 News also reached out to the Midtown Business Association, South Omaha Business District, and the Millard Business Association for comment, but did not hear back.

