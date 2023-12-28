We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1

Safety courses in Omaha and beyond are filling up.
Motorcycle safety courses are filling up in Nebraska as the state's new helmet law is set to take effect Jan. 1.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new law that will not require motorcyclists to wear helmets is just days away from taking effect in Nebraska.

Starting Jan 1. riders over the age of 21 can choose to not wear a helmet once they complete a safety course.

This comes after the state’s helmet law passed back in May.

“A lot of people are real upset they’ve been riding for 30 to 40 years and they don’t think they can learn something new,” said Stephanie Politt with the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy. “I want people to look at it as an opportunity to become a better rider.”

Politt says she’s been getting lots of calls ever since the law passed, and that she and her team have gotten creative to help veteran and non-veteran riders.

“We’ve added a lot more of our intermediate rider courses,” Politt said. “This is a course that is on your own motorcycle and it’s only 11 hours of time instead of the 22 hours which is what a basic rider’s course would be.”

The courses focus on skill and teach the nuts and bolts of motorcycle and helmet safety.

Once riders pass the safety course, they legally have the option to ride their motorcycle without a helmet, but they will still be required to wear some type of protective eye wear.

“A lot of helmets have built eye protection, but when you don’t wear them you don’t have that option,” Politt said.

Politt said classes are booked up until next season, which starts in March.

“We teach people how to ride their motorcycles and how to ride them better as time goes on because you could always learn something new,” Politt said.

Those interested in signing up for the classes can click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Omaha 16-year-old formally charged in death of teen stabbed in the head
A Papillion man's arrest last week is highlighting the dangers of using drones for illegal...
Papillion man’s arrest highlights dangers of drone use for illegal purposes
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
A retired sheriff's captain is looking for a refund after a contractor scammed him out of over...
Retired sheriff’s captain stood up by Omaha contractor

Latest News

Generic money MGN
Omaha businesses weigh in on Nebraska’s minimum wage increase
Market analysis reveals prime locations for casino expansion in Nebraska
Minimum wage in Nebraska is going up in 2024.
Higher minimum wage coming to Nebraska in 2024
Holy Family in Lindsay and St. Francis in Humphrey will be closing their junior and senior...
Platte County Catholic high schools closing doors, merging