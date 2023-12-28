Mt. Crescent readying for opening day after delays from Mother Nature

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather has been above normal for a number of weeks and the Mt. Crescent Ski Area has had to push back it’s opening day.

Warmer weather means it’s taking longer for its snow machines to do their job.

6 News got a glimpse of the work underway at the ski resort.

Snow is in progress at Mt. Crescent Ski Area, as crews were working hard to make sure their whole chunk of land snow is covered in icy slush. progress at mount crescent ski area

“It’s taking us a little longer,” said Dan Borgalia said. “We’re pumping out as much water as we can.”

Borgalia is in charge of making the snow for the county-owned attraction. He told 6 News the weather needs to be about 20 degrees outside for the machines to make snow.

“We got a pump house here that’s pumping out about 380 PSI of water that can make about 1,800 gallons of water a minute,” Borgalia said. “That water can pump [tubes] here and into the snow machines then [snow] comes out in the cold air.”

Without the cold air, the snow machines are just making rain and instead of covering the area with snow, creating a muddy mess.

“Last season, we were able to open right before the holidays as it was freezing cold,” said Kylie Jacott with Pottawattamie Conservation. “This year temperatures are the complete opposite of that.”

Jacott said situations like these aren’t really a surprise.

She and her team are doing what they can to make sure to provide everyone with a full winter season.

“Mother nature really has to be on our side cause we need that optimum temperature to get those water droplets to mix with the air and make that perfect snow,” Borgalia said.

Mt. Crescent originally planned to potentially open Dec. 30th. Now, they’re looking to possibly open on Jan. 3. Despite the delays, they still expect to provide an 8-to-10-week season.

The lodge is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pass holders to pick up their pass before the season begins.

