Longtime Lincoln Children’s Zoo President and CEO, John Chapo, retires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - He’s been a smiling, familiar face in the Lincoln community for decades, but now, with a bittersweet decision after 37 years, John Chapo will be moving on from his time leading the Lincoln Children’s Zoo to start a new chapter.

What started out as a 16-year-old working at a concession stand at his hometown zoo in South Bend, Indiana, turned into a lifetime of making children smile.

“Well, problem is I fell in love with the zoo. I fell in love with our community,” said Chapo.

Chapo has been in the zoo business for 50 years and says his journey was filled with adventure. From traveling to six continents and teaching kids at hospitals animal education, to visiting the white house for a national honor.

“We’ve sent researchers off to Africa, kids off to Costa Rica and the Galápagos Islands. We’ve done a lot of work here in Lincoln, but we’ve done things globally,” said Chapo.

Throughout his tenure, the zoo expanded three times, welcoming giraffes, spider monkey exhibits and more.

“From just being a very seasonal zoo to a year-round zoo that breeds really endangered animals, we’re a leading breeder, and several species of animals, red pandas and kangaroos,” Chapo said.

What kept Chapo coming back each day was the staff and the visitors.

“I want to see kids connected, connected to fall in love with these awesome creatures around the world because I want them to care and to protect them as they get older.”

Chapo will be retiring December 31st to begin his new chapter volunteering, traveling and spending time with his family, but retirement won’t keep him away for long.

“It’s a celebration knowing that I’ve been here this long, and we’ve accomplished so much,” Chapo said. “So you know, this is family, this is friends, and so I shall return to the zoo to visit and enjoy all the labors of the great people here.”

Chapo made sure to emphasize just how grateful he is for the community’s support to make the Lincoln Children’s Zoo what it is today.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.