We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Longtime Lincoln Children’s Zoo President and CEO, John Chapo, retires

After 37 years, John Chapo moves on to his next chapter.
After 37 years, John Chapo moves on to his next chapter.(Kendall Lanier)
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - He’s been a smiling, familiar face in the Lincoln community for decades, but now, with a bittersweet decision after 37 years, John Chapo will be moving on from his time leading the Lincoln Children’s Zoo to start a new chapter.

What started out as a 16-year-old working at a concession stand at his hometown zoo in South Bend, Indiana, turned into a lifetime of making children smile.

“Well, problem is I fell in love with the zoo. I fell in love with our community,” said Chapo.

Chapo has been in the zoo business for 50 years and says his journey was filled with adventure. From traveling to six continents and teaching kids at hospitals animal education, to visiting the white house for a national honor.

“We’ve sent researchers off to Africa, kids off to Costa Rica and the Galápagos Islands. We’ve done a lot of work here in Lincoln, but we’ve done things globally,” said Chapo.

Throughout his tenure, the zoo expanded three times, welcoming giraffes, spider monkey exhibits and more.

“From just being a very seasonal zoo to a year-round zoo that breeds really endangered animals, we’re a leading breeder, and several species of animals, red pandas and kangaroos,” Chapo said.

What kept Chapo coming back each day was the staff and the visitors.

“I want to see kids connected, connected to fall in love with these awesome creatures around the world because I want them to care and to protect them as they get older.”

Chapo will be retiring December 31st to begin his new chapter volunteering, traveling and spending time with his family, but retirement won’t keep him away for long.

“It’s a celebration knowing that I’ve been here this long, and we’ve accomplished so much,” Chapo said. “So you know, this is family, this is friends, and so I shall return to the zoo to visit and enjoy all the labors of the great people here.”

Chapo made sure to emphasize just how grateful he is for the community’s support to make the Lincoln Children’s Zoo what it is today.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Holy Family in Lindsay and St. Francis in Humphrey will be closing their junior and senior...
Two Catholic schools closing in Platte County, will be replaced by new school
Omaha 16-year-old formally charged in death of teen stabbed in the head
Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
18-year-old Iowa high school student accused of making ‘hit list’

Latest News

The federal lawsuit that Jenkins’ mother, Monica Woods, filed is based partly on body camera...
Family of Iowa teen killed by police files a lawsuit saying officers should have been better trained
Lincoln Stars players meet fans at the "Railyard Rink."
Lincoln Stars help welcome back ‘Railyard Rink’
The intersection of 28th and F Street was blocked off with yellow tape by Lincoln Police...
Lincoln homicide suspect takes plea deal
A sewer backup turned one family's Christmas day into a nightmare, and now they're hoping they...
Sewer backup causes Christmas day mess for Omaha family
A cold NYE likely across the city
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast