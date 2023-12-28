We are Local
Lincoln Stars help welcome back ‘Railyard Rink’

The Lincoln Stars visited the “Railyard Rink” behind Gate 25 in the Lincoln Haymarket on Wednesday evening.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars visited the “Railyard Rink” behind Gate 25 in the Lincoln Haymarket on Wednesday evening. The outdoor ice skating rink returns to the Railyard for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lincoln Stars players included Matthew Maltais, Aiden Janz, Jacob Rombach and Adam Kleber. They skated with fans and chatted with local youth hockey players in attendance.

“We see a lot of these guys at the rink so you know we see them in the stands but now we get to actually meet them so its pretty cool to put a name to a face stuff like that,” Stars defenseman, Adam Kleber, said.

The Stars will be back at the “Railyard Rink” Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

