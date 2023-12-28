Lincoln homicide suspect takes plea deal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the three suspects arrested in the beating death of a man in May 2022 took a plea deal last week.

Derrick Pearson, 34, pled guilty to one count of manslaughter and had his second degree assault charge dropped.

According to Lincoln Police, on May 19, 2022, Pearson and two others, 32-year-old Briana Jelinik and 26-year-old Micah Berggren, went to retrieve some property at a home near 28th and F Streets. The situation escalated when Pearson and Jelinik began hitting 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones in the head with a large, wooden stick.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Pearson will be sentenced on Feb. 12.

Jelinik was sentenced to 10-to-15 years in prison for manslaughter and Berggren was sentenced to four years for attempted assault and terroristic threats.

Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Micah Berggren was arrested for Second Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. (Lincoln Police)

