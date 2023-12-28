We are Local
How to watch Cyclones, Hawkeyes this Bowl Season

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks...
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA (WOWT) - The 2023-24 edition of college football Bowl Season is in full swing, and two teams from across the river will take center stage over the next few days.

IOWA STATE vs. MEMPHIS

  • WHEN: 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29
  • WHERE: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.
  • WATCH: ESPN
  • LISTEN: Cyclone Radio Network
  • VEGAS ODDS: Memphis +10.5, O/U 57.5
Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) chases Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) as...
Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) chases Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)

First, the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) battle Memphis (9-3) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

This marks the second time these two squads have met in this exact bowl game. In 2017, Iowa State squeaked out a 21-20 victory over the Tigers, the first bowl win under head coach Matt Campbell.

After starting the 2023 regular season 1-2 with losses to Iowa and Ohio, the Cyclones went 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference to finished tied for fourth.

The Tigers, who will be playing in their home stadium Friday, won five of their last six games of the regular season to place fourth in the AAC standings.

The Cyclones, who are participating in their sixth bowl game in the past seven seasons, enter the matchup as 10.5-point favorites over Memphis.

IOWA vs. TENNESSEE

  • WHEN: Noon, Monday, Jan. 1
  • WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
  • WATCH: ESPN
  • LISTEN: Hawkeye Radio Network
  • VEGAS ODDS: Iowa +6.5, O/U 35.5
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass over Illinois defensive...
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass over Illinois defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)

For the second time in three seasons, the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) will play in the Citrus Bowl, this time against No. 25 Tennessee (8-4).

This, too, is a bowl game rematch from the 2010s, as the Hawkeyes and Volunteers met in the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2015, where Tennessee won 45-28.

It is, however, only the third time ever these two schools have played on the gridiron, the two other meetings coming in 1982 and 1987.

Iowa racked up double-digit wins in the regular season and dominated the Big Ten West, going 6-1 in the division before losing to No. 1 Michigan in the conference title game.

Tennessee enters the contest having placed third in the SEC East, but went just 1-3 against ranked teams during the regular season.

The Hawkeyes are 6.5-point underdogs as they make their 11th straight appearance in a bowl game.

