EXLCLUSIVE: Year-in-review with Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As 2023 concludes and 2024 approaches, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer sat down in an exclusive interview with 6 News to diccuss the past year and how the Omaha Police Department plans to protect families next year.

The man who heads the largest police department in the state said he has three main goals for the agency in 2024.

“We have really hit a good stride in 2023,” said Schmaderer.

Schmaderer’s first goal for the next year is to reduce violent crimes.

“Prior to the pandemic, the City of Omaha had our 40-year lows for violent crime,” he said, pointing in particular to homicides.

That 40-year low was seen in 2018 with 22 homicides, spiking back up to 37 homicides in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and now back down to 27 so far in 2023.

Omaha Police Department Citywide Homicide data. (Omaha Police)

The rate at which they’re solving homicides in the city is incredible: a 100% clearance rate. That’s compared to cities across the country where just 50% of homicides were solved in 2022, according to the FBI’s latest numbers.

“Twenty-five of this year’s 27 [homicides] have been solved, and we solved two from previous years for a total of 100%,” said Schmaderer. “You’re not going to get any better than that for a city the size of Omaha.”

Omaha Police Department Homicide Clearance Rates data. (Omaha Police)

While some numbers are promising, even impressive, others are concerning. The number of kids being arrested for serious crimes has gone up in the past three years.

6 News asked Schmaderer about Omaha kids and teens getting involved in criminal activity.

“The whole point of the juvenile justice system is rehabilitation,” he said. “So when an individual gets arrested and put into the system, if they’re reoffending as soon as they get out, that’s a flaw in the system. It’s very important to get a handle on this for the City of Omaha.”

His plan to address juvenile-related crimes is a layered approach.

“We try to specialize in what we do. Know who those offenders are. Not just arrest. But intervention services as well.”

Omaha Police Department Unique Juveniles with Felony Arrest by Year. (Omaha Police)

Schmaderer’s second goal is to address staffing shortages incrementally. The department is budgeted for 906 officers. Earlier this year, 6 News reported the force was more than 100 officers short.

“We do feel that we’re on borrowed time,” said Schmaderer. “We’re not going to get back to our staffing levels in 2024. We’re really hoping to shoot for late 2025 or early 2026.”

Schmaderer hopes the new salaries that the city council approved this year will help next year’s recruitment. Part of his hope is that it’ll attract potential applicants in other major cities across the country.

With staffing projected to be a long-term problem, his third and final goal is to maintain or even improve efficiency, planning to roll out a new safety measure to augment his staff.

“The Omaha Police Department is going to open a new real-time crime center for the City of Omaha. We will open that in 2024,” said Schmaderer. “This real-time crime center is a series of cameras embedded throughout the city that we can monitor at all times. If we get a 911 call we can potentially tap into a camera and watch it in real time unfold. The synergy of that is really impressive.”

Schmaderer is one of the longest-acting chiefs for the department. When asked about any retirement plans: “I feel that the staff here is second to none. The community is second to none. We are in another strategic plan within the Omaha Police Department, and I plan to see it through.”

