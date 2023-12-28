Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Thursday ahead of a late week thaw

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another chilly and cloudy day is ahead of of Thursday... in the meantime areas of clear sky will persist overnight. Locations that keep the clearing into early Thursday will topple into the low 20s to start the day. The Metro is likely one of these locations. Those that see an increase in clouds will stay a bit warmer in the upper 20s early on. All will see an increase in clouds through the day with the chance of a stray late afternoon flurry or two. Highs will keep to the low to mid 30s and feel more like the 20s thanks to a N breeze in the teens. The wind picks up at night.

Friday will bring a thaw and more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30s... even a few low 40s! We’ll climb near 40 by Saturday, this will be the most pleasant day of the weekend with cold air set to arrive for New Years Eve.

Sunday will be our coldest day with a high in the 20s. Plan to dress warm for any NYE plans, temperatures will hit the teens by midnight.

The coldest air heads out after Monday with highs near of just above seasonal for the rest of the 10 day outlook.

