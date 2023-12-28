We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Chief deputy appointed to sheriff in Mills County

The position was left vacant when the former sheriff resigned last month.
The position was left vacant when the former sheriff resigned last month.(MGN)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Board of Supervisors appointed a new sheriff Thursday.

Chief Deputy Josh England was selected to serve as the county’s next sheriff, filling the vacancy left by former Sheriff Travis Oetter, who resigned last month.

According to a social media post by MCSO, England has served in Mills County since 2009. He’s worked as a K9 handler, a Sergeant, and, most recently, chief deputy.

England also served as a deputy in Florida and an officer in Atlantic, Iowa, with the Atlantic Police Department before coming to Mills County.

There’s a new Sheriff in town… Today, 12/28/23, the Mills County Board of Supervisors appointed Chief Deputy Josh...

Posted by Mills County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra was critically hurt in a crash with an ambulance on...
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries
Holy Family in Lindsay and St. Francis in Humphrey will be closing their junior and senior...
Two Catholic schools closing in Platte County, will be replaced by new school
Omaha 16-year-old formally charged in death of teen stabbed in the head
Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1
18-year-old Iowa high school student accused of making ‘hit list’

Latest News

Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec....
Chicken N Pickle plans location near Omaha youth sports complex
Omaha man facing additional child sexual assault charges
The federal lawsuit that Jenkins’ mother, Monica Woods, filed is based partly on body camera...
Family of Iowa teen killed by police files a lawsuit saying officers should have been better trained
Lincoln Stars players meet fans at the "Railyard Rink."
Lincoln Stars help welcome back ‘Railyard Rink’