Chief deputy appointed to sheriff in Mills County

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Board of Supervisors appointed a new sheriff Thursday.

Chief Deputy Josh England was selected to serve as the county’s next sheriff, filling the vacancy left by former Sheriff Travis Oetter, who resigned last month.

According to a social media post by MCSO, England has served in Mills County since 2009. He’s worked as a K9 handler, a Sergeant, and, most recently, chief deputy.

England also served as a deputy in Florida and an officer in Atlantic, Iowa, with the Atlantic Police Department before coming to Mills County.

