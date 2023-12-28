Chicken N Pickle plans location near Omaha youth sports complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert and the developer of the multi-million-dollar upgrade planned for Tranquility Park announced the addition of an entertainment venue near there on Thursday afternoon.

Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha to be part of the action with plans to build just across the street, at 120th and Fort. The entertainment chain features pickleball courts, food and drink, and party spaces.

Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha. The pickleball venue announced its plans Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, to locate at Tranquility Park. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

Omaha officials are planning a major upgrade to Tranquility Park — $54 million worth of improvements: 13 to 16 multi-purpose synthetic turf fields; 8-11 baseball and softball fields; and improved parking and concessions.

The upgrades are expected to help Omaha keep pace with the growth of youth sports in the region. Work on the soccer fields is expected to start next year with baseball and softball upgrades getting underway in 2026. The project should be finished in 2027.

“This will be used for everybody,” Stothert said during the initial announcement in June. “There’s a lot of youth that live on the east side of our city that we’re going to make sure that they have access here. And if we start holding tournaments here, that opens up a whole new ability for a lot of kids to go to tournaments when in the past maybe they couldn’t afford to go because they had to go out of town.”

Consultants have indicated that the city will see a return on its investment.

“We had an independent research company come in, and they figured once all these fields are completed, we can bring in about $78 million in direct visitor spending,” Deborah Ward, executive director of Visit Omaha, said at the June announcement.

The project will include more than soccer and baseball fields.

Roanoke Business Park will undergo a major upgrade: new hotels‚ restaurants, and retail will be constructed only a deep fly ball away from the sports complex — along 120th Street between Maple and Fort streets — and linking up visitors will all the amenities they need.

The City of Omaha will pick up a big part of the $54 million tab, getting some help from state sales turnback tax, and possibly some help from private donors.

