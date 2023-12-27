Two Catholic schools closing in Platte County, will be replaced by new school

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Catholic schools in Platte County are set to close their doors.

In a letter to families, the parish’s priest says Holy Family in Lindsay, Neb., and St. Francis in Humphrey, Neb., will be closing their junior and senior high schools at the end of this school year.

The two campuses are just 10 miles apart.

They will be replaced by a new Catholic school on the Humphrey campus, which is set to open next year.

Lindsay residents recently gathered to discuss plans for a private school in town that would be independent of the Catholic church and the Archdiocese.

A meeting on the merger is planned for Thursday night in Humphrey.

