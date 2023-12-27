We are Local
Teen driver dies from Omaha ambulance crash injuries

17-year-old pick-up driver was transported from the scene in ‘extremely critical condition’
One person was killed and four were injured in a crash involving an ambulance in southwest Omaha on Thursday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A second person has died as a result of an ambulance crash in Omaha last week.

Seth Fereherm, 17, was in extremely critical condition following the crash on Thursday near 204th and Harrison streets that left a 72-year-old woman dead. Seth was driving a Toyota Tundra that was involved in the three-vehicle crash and had been transported from the scene in “extremely critical condition.”

“DCSO offers its condolences to Fereherm’s family for their loss,” the sheriff’s office said in Wednesday’s news release.

Debra Brookhouser of Gretna was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the Douglas County line. Reports state that the ambulance had lights and sirens on and was en route to a hospital at the time of the crash.

Three from the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department were also injured in the crash.

A silver van was also involved in the crash, which closed northbound 204th Street for several hours.

DCSO said Wednesday that the crash is still under investigation and that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

