Superior man faces first degree murder charge

Local4 News at 6
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nuckolls County Attorney has charged a Superior man with first degree murder in the shooting death of a woman with whom he had a domestic fight.

Sebastian Dunbar, 30, is also charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and child abuse. He was scheduled in Nuckolls County Court in Superior Wednesday morning.

Court records indicate 35-year-old Molly Gruber suffered a gunshot wound in the back. The two had a fight after Dunbar claimed he was trying to remove Gruber from his house. An affidavit indicates Dunbar was outside the home and fired a rifle into the front door. The bullet went through the door and struck Gruber. She later died at a Superior hospital. Photos taken by investigators indicated wounds on both Dunbar and Gruber which indicated a physical fight between the two.

A Nebraska State Patrol press release indicated the fight happened Dec. 17. There was also a child in the home at the time, who has since been placed in protective custody.

