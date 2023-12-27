We are Local
Scooter’s Coffee unveils winter coffee drinks & treats

Latest seasonal menu includes pistachio, raspberry mochas
Scooter's Coffee unveiled its winter menu on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, featuring the new pistachio white mocha.(Scooter's Coffee)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the new year approaches, Scooter’s Coffee is treating its customers to a new winter menu.

The Bellevue-based coffee chain unveiled its latest seasonal drinks on social media Wednesday, featuring a pistachio white mocha, Sea Salt Caramelicious, and raspberry mocha. The limited time menu also features a double chocolate muffin, and two “breakfast” burritos.

The marquis offerings on this menu are the mochas: the sweet and savory pistachio white mocha and the raspberry mocha, which Scooter’s suggests pairing with the cocoa-infused red velvet cake bites. The newest mochas are replacing the peppermint mocha and sugar cookie latte, featured on this year’s holiday menu.

Scooter’s calls the latest Caramelicious a “gourmet twist” to its classic caramel drink. Its coffee shops had offered a praline version over the holidays, but has swapped it for the sea salt concoction.

If you’re after a chocolate fix, Scooter’s newest muffin aims to please with its chocolate muffin, stuffed — and topped — with chocolate pieces. For a more substantial snack, there’s the spicy sausage or bacon burrito with scrambled eggs and white cheddar cheese.

Carmen again, just popping by to let you all know that THE WINTER MENU IS HERE AND IT IS WINTER-LICIOUS!!!...

Posted by Scooter's Coffee on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

