Scooter’s Coffee unveils winter coffee drinks & treats
Latest seasonal menu includes pistachio, raspberry mochas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the new year approaches, Scooter’s Coffee is treating its customers to a new winter menu.
The Bellevue-based coffee chain unveiled its latest seasonal drinks on social media Wednesday, featuring a pistachio white mocha, Sea Salt Caramelicious, and raspberry mocha. The limited time menu also features a double chocolate muffin, and two “breakfast” burritos.
The marquis offerings on this menu are the mochas: the sweet and savory pistachio white mocha and the raspberry mocha, which Scooter’s suggests pairing with the cocoa-infused red velvet cake bites. The newest mochas are replacing the peppermint mocha and sugar cookie latte, featured on this year’s holiday menu.
Scooter’s calls the latest Caramelicious a “gourmet twist” to its classic caramel drink. Its coffee shops had offered a praline version over the holidays, but has swapped it for the sea salt concoction.
If you’re after a chocolate fix, Scooter’s newest muffin aims to please with its chocolate muffin, stuffed — and topped — with chocolate pieces. For a more substantial snack, there’s the spicy sausage or bacon burrito with scrambled eggs and white cheddar cheese.
