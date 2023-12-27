We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Peeks of sunshine finally break through today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The last of the snow showers will gradually move east this morning leaving another light coating for our viewers in Southwest Iowa. Otherwise the clouds should break apart enough to give us some peeks of sunshine later this afternoon!

Snow Chances
Snow Chances(WOWT)

Even with some sunshine breaking through, we’ll still only warm into the lower 30s this afternoon. North wind gusts up to 25 mph are likely today adding a bite to the air at times. You can see the wind chills (blue bars) are in the teens for a while this morning before jumping into the 20s at best this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will be very stubborn again Thursday before total exiting Friday leaving us with sunshine and some melting.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

That leads us into the New Years weekend. Friday & Saturday look rather enjoyable with highs warming to near 40 degrees with some sunshine. New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and colder though with highs in the 20s and turning colder heading toward midnight. A few flurries are possible too.

New Year's Forecast
New Year's Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

