Retired sheriff’s captain stood up by Omaha contractor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - He used to lead detectives who investigated fraud, so retired Douglas County Sheriff’s Captain Dean Olson recognizes evidence that, allegedly, has been taken.

“I thought I retired,” Olson said. “Then I have to turn around and investigate because I gave this guy $1,500 and he didn’t show.”

In late May, Olson paid Rammy’s Luxury Building Partner $1,500 to bring the land around his new outbuilding up to grade.

“Basically, I had to pay twice,” Olson said. “I had to pay the guy who did this, the legitimate contractor, plus I paid this dead beat and I can’t get my money back from him.”

Olson hired another contractor to push and pack tons of dirt, then lay sod.

After waiting about a month, the lack of response from the first grading contractor built up frustration for Olson, so he took the next step: filing in small claims court.

The listed owner of Rammy’s, Tony Ramirez, failed to show up in court, so Olson won a default judgement.

“I actually had them send an attachment over from the sheriff’s department and the bank sent it back to me saying, ‘Hey, we have his account, but there’s no money in it.’ He pulled the money out.”

The Better Business Bureau gives Rammy’s a D+ rating after the owner failed to respond to the BBB about the complaint.

“Due diligence,” Olson said. “Maybe I should have held onto the money until he actually started moving dirt.”

But the retired lawman isn’t giving up. He filed a crime report where he lives, in Sarpy County.

Olson doesn’t wear a badge anymore, but he’s helped build a case for someone who does, and with a fraud victim willing to prosecute.

The phone number for Rammy’s is not working and 6 News’ email to the company hasn’t been answered.

The BBB recommends not paying ore than a third down on any project, then a third when it’s halfway done, and the final payment after the job has been completed.

