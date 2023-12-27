Omaha’s General Crook House decked out for holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tucked away on Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus is a historic home, now restored, dating back to the late 19th Century.

Known as the General Crook House, it’s named after Civil War General George Crook. His picture and statue sit outside on either side.

“After the Civil War, he was the commander of the Army of the Plains,” said Visitor Experience Coordinator Meg McCrina. “He did a lot with the Native Americans. He both fought them and later supported them in the landmark trial that basically established Native Americans as humans.”

Crook first lived in the quarters in 1879. Crews built and modeled the home based on Italian-style architecture. The home is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Douglas County Historical Society runs it, doubling as a museum. It’s now all decked out for the holiday season waiting for visitors. On the outside, a festive Christmas tree greets spectators, along with a large wreath and candy cane. On the inside sit 16 rooms of holiday decorations and historic trinkets and artifacts.

It includes what’s called the President’s Bedroom, where Ulysses S. Grant stayed during a visit to Omaha.

“It really helps not only show what life was like when General Crook was here, but also really establishes the holiday spirit,” McCrina said. “A lot of people call us a flyover state, and I think the feeling is (that) history also passed over us. But General Crook and his house helped tie us into the national narrative of what happened over those years.”

Managers hope with most metro schools now on winter break, the Crook house will attract families while simultaneously offering a local history lesson.

The Crook House is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission runs $8 for adults and $4 for children.

