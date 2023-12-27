We are Local
Omaha 16-year-old formally charged in death of teen stabbed in the head

Accused minor being charged as an adult; no trial date yet
Christopher DeLong, the Omaha teen accused of killing 16-year-old Clayton McCue in a fatal stabbing, had his bond revoked in court Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The teen charged in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old in a west Omaha neighborhood has been formally charged with murder.

Christopher DeLong Jr. was charged Wednesday morning in Douglas County Court with second-degree murder in the death of Clayton McCue, who was stabbed in the head on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 8, and died from his injuries days later.

Clayton McCue
Clayton McCue(Courtesy photo)

Following the preliminary hearing, the case was sent to Douglas county District Court for trial, but no date has been set.

Christopher, who turned 16 days after the incident, is being charged as an adult. His bond, previously set at $500,000, was revoked at a hearing last month after the charges against him were upgraded in the aftermath of Clayton’s death.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

