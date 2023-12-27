We are Local
Nebraska Medicine psychologist discusses coping with post-holiday blues

Experts from Nebraska Medicine shared tips on how to hit the 'mental reset' button after the holidays.
By Joe Harris
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The gift swapping is over and the holiday decorations will soon come down.

For many, that causes a little gloominess.

Nebraska Medicine behavioral health director Dr. David Cates said, while the post-holiday blues are not well studied, it makes sense if you’re experiencing them.

“After anticipating and planning for something fun, there is a sense of letdown and possibly even loneliness afterwards,” Cates said. “After focusing energy on buying gifts or maybe traveling or hosting or cooking, there can be a sense of loss or emptiness—maybe even sadness and—when that focus disappears.”

He said alcohol consumption and the way people eat during the holidays can also lead to mood changes.

Some may be feeling the post-holiday blues because of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is a kind of depression that follows a seasonal pattern.

“The most common pattern is having those depressive symptoms in the fall and winter,” Cates said.

Things to do to get through this, as you may expect, include getting good sleep, regular exercise, and spending time with friends or family.

So, make plans.

“Whether it’s going to a movie with a friend or playing a game you enjoy,” Cates said. “Just having something to look forward to can also help boost your mood.”

He also suggests avoiding alcohol for the time being.

“Alcohol can actually exaggerate any negative feelings that you do have.”

Helping other people can actually make a positive mood change, so even doing some volunteer work in addition to your job might be what the doctor orders.

Dr. Cates emphasized that social connections are key. He even said there’s strong evidence that they are critical to longevity—even more so than factors like obesity, smoking and being inactive.

