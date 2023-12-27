Market analysis reveals prime locations for casino expansion in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are only six licenses issued for commercial casinos in Nebraska, and they’re all required to have a horse racing component.

There’s Warhorse Casino in Lincoln, which opened in Fall 2022, and construction on another $300 million Warhorse Casino location in Omaha is already underway.

Then there’s the Grand Island Casino at Fonner Park — the only track in the state operating a full racing schedule.

There’s also Harrah’s in Columbus, which is in a temporary facility right now with a permanent casino set to open next year, as well as a delayed casino project in South Sioux City. Plans for a casino in Hastings were scrapped for a lack of community support.

That Hastings license’s future is just one part of the market analysis prepared for the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, examining the idea of moving the Hastings gaming license way out west to Ogallala.

Grand Island Casino would certain benefit, because it wouldn’t have to fight over customers with Hastings.

The research — conducted by a consulting firm called the Innovation Group — looks into the industry as a whole in Nebraska and surrounding states.

It examines the gaming and the horse racing, and how expansion could add revenue to the state’s bottom line, while possibly cannibalizing other nearby casinos.

The analysis examined eight different scenarios of expansion.

One of the scenarios would expand to seven different Nebraska cities: Bellevue, Norfolk, York, North Platte, Gering, Kimball, and Ogallala. Doing all of that comes with the highest gain for the state, but it impacts the current six license-holders the most.

So, the market analysis named the top three candidates for expansion amongst those cities.

The first: Bellevue.

Even though it’s close to where Warhorse Omaha is being built, and near the three casinos on the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, it would still generate more revenue — $61 million, to be exact — than any of the other scenarios.

The other two at the top of the list for casino expansion were Kimball and Gering, between which Kimball has the advantage due to its location off Interstate 80 near the Colorado and Wyoming borders.

The market analysis shows that because of this untapped market in western Nebraska and border states, it surpasses the Gering location simply because it’s closer to towns with more people.

Kimball and Gering cut into the other casinos the least because they have the markets to themselves.

So, all in all, Bellevue, Kimball, and Gering, in that order, are atop the model forecasts of getting new gaming license based on the analysis — if lawmakers want to go in that direction, that is.

This issue is almost certain to come up when lawmakers return to work in January, as they plan to examine whether Nebraska will expand its gambling industry or stay status quo.

