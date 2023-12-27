Lincoln Police investigating four ‘swatting’ calls since Christmas Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to four incidents of suspected ‘swatting’ since Dec. 24.

Swatting is when a fraudulent call is made in an attempt to bring a large response from law enforcement. In Nebraska, it is a crime.

LPD said there was one incident on the 24th, one on the 25th and two on the 26th.

Lincoln Police said the calls were placed from internet-based numbers and included claims of a a victim hiding within a residence, an unfolding emergency, or the perpetrator of an act of violence professing what they had done.

In each incident, responding officers were able to quickly discern the emergencies were likely not legitimate.

The swatting incident reported on the 25th was at the home of former Nebraska State Senator Adam Morfeld.

Police records show officers were called to Adam Morfeld’s house in central Lincoln Monday at 9:45 a.m. Morfeld posted on social media that the caller pretended to be Adam and claimed he was going to commit suicide. A photo he posted shows multiple police officers responding to his home.

Police said they sent five officers out and were able to quickly determine it was a hoax and are working to investigate who was the caller.

10/11 reached out to Morfeld about this incident. He provided the following statement:

“When I landed in Chicago, I received a call from my neighbor stating there were four police cars outside my home and he went to talk to them and the police told me they received a 911 call stating I had killed my wife and was about to kill myself,” Morfeld Said. “I appreciate the Lincoln Police Department handling the situation thoughtfully and professionally. It unfortunately took up police resources unnecessarily and given a different context could have resulted in putting the police and others in danger.”

Morfeld is currently the executive director and founder of Civic Nebraska and chairman of the Nebraska Legal Action Fund. He also ran for Lancaster County Attorney in 2022.

