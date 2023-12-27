We are Local
Jay Higgins returning as a Hawkeye next season

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) runs off the field after an NCAA college football game...
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) runs off the field after an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins will enter the Big Ten championship game against Michigan on Saturday with 141 tackles, most among players at Power Five conference schools. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Jay Higgins announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he would be returning to the black and gold next season.

The announcement comes just a few days after he was awarded the 2023 Duke Slater Golden Gavel Award, which is given to the Iowa football player who “exhibits themself with professional integrity in all interactions” with local media.

The All-American Linebacker said he had more to prove in the social media post.

KCRG-TV9′s Jack Lido spoke with Jay’s father Roy about the decision and this is what he had to say:

