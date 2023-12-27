I-80 reopens in western Nebraska

Nebraska Panhandle (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 80 in western Nebraska Wednesday morning. The closure had I-80 shut down in both directions from Lexington to Kearney.

Snow and high wind made travel impossible.

Some stretches of Highway 30, which parallel the interstate, remained closed.

The Nebraska DOT urged drivers to use caution and patience as they travel through the panhandle as winter driving conditions remained. Snow plows were still doing work.

