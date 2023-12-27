We are Local
I-80 reopens in western Nebraska

In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on Christmas Day on Interstate 80 in Nebraska as a winter storm pummels part of the Midwest, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.(Nebraska State Patrol via AP)
By Joey EllisTV6
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Nebraska Panhandle (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 80 in western Nebraska Wednesday morning. The closure had I-80 shut down in both directions from Lexington to Kearney.

Snow and high wind made travel impossible.

Some stretches of Highway 30, which parallel the interstate, remained closed.

The Nebraska DOT urged drivers to use caution and patience as they travel through the panhandle as winter driving conditions remained. Snow plows were still doing work.

