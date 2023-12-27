Grand Island police arrest man following standoff on Christmas Eve

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was arrested Sunday after barricading himself along with three others inside a Grand Island home for hours.

GIPD said the incident happened on Sunday in the 1000 block of John Street.

Rudy Perez, 32, who was known to have warrants in Hall and York counties, was inside the home and not letting people leave.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman was able to escape before Perez barricaded himself in the basement with a 29-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child.

The woman and child were eventually able to get out by breaking a basement window. After two hours of negotiations and deploying pepper balls, officers eventually broken in and arrested Perez.

He was arrested on multiple charges including false imprisonment. Police said a suspected meth pipe was also found and that Perez was likely under the influence at the time of the incident.

No one was injured during the event. It’s unclear if Perez knew the victims in the home.

