Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry for the Metro Wednesday as storm system moves east

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our 6 First Alert Weather Day has ended as the most intense snow showers have moved out... overnight snow chances will continue, mostly light and will keep mainly S of I-80 with a gradual shift into W Iowa overnight into Wednesday. Snow chances linger there into the afternoon but the rest of the viewing area will dry out.

Additional snow totals up to 1″ will be possible into the first part of Wednesday for W Iowa. It will be a chilly day with a start in the 20s and highs just above freezing... a breeze makes it feel colder.

Chilly air will warm up some to end the week so we’ll likely melt off the snow steadily by Friday... plan for a climb tot he upper 30s by Saturday ahead of returning cold air ahead of the start of the new year.

