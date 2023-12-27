We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry for the Metro Wednesday as storm system moves east

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our 6 First Alert Weather Day has ended as the most intense snow showers have moved out... overnight snow chances will continue, mostly light and will keep mainly S of I-80 with a gradual shift into W Iowa overnight into Wednesday. Snow chances linger there into the afternoon but the rest of the viewing area will dry out.

Wed at 12AM
Wed at 12AM(wowt)
Wed AM snow
Wed AM snow(wowt)

Additional snow totals up to 1″ will be possible into the first part of Wednesday for W Iowa. It will be a chilly day with a start in the 20s and highs just above freezing... a breeze makes it feel colder.

Wednesday
Wednesday(wowt)

Chilly air will warm up some to end the week so we’ll likely melt off the snow steadily by Friday... plan for a climb tot he upper 30s by Saturday ahead of returning cold air ahead of the start of the new year.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

