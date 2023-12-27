We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

18-year-old Iowa high school student accused of making ‘hit list’

Arrested teen facing charges of terroristic threats against high school students, staff, others
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - An 18-year-old student at Sidney High School was arrested Tuesday on seven felony counts of terroristic threats.

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell
Kaelyn Alexis Surrell(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Kaelyn Alexis Surrell of Sidney allegedly made a “hit list” and planned to commit “acts of arson towards the people on this list.”

SHS students and staff as well as others in the community were reportedly on the list.

Surrell is being held on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Papillion man's arrest last week is highlighting the dangers of using drones for illegal...
Papillion man’s arrest highlights dangers of drone use for illegal purposes
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
An appellate court reversed a 2022 federal conviction against former Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff...
Appellate court reverses federal conviction against former Nebraska U.S. Rep. Fortenberry
Omaha student becomes pilot at 17
Omaha Burke High student becomes pilot at just 17 years old

Latest News

Omaha 16-year-old formally charged in death of teen stabbed in the head
Lincoln Police are investigating a reported swatting incident at former Nebraska State Senator...
Lincoln Police investigating four ‘swatting’ calls since Christmas Eve
30-year-old Sebastian Dunbar
Superior man faces first degree murder charge
In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
I-80 reopens in western Nebraska