Winter weather keeps Nebraska state troopers busy Christmas Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady snow and windy conditions blanketed much of Nebraska on Christmas Day, and state troopers were certainly kept busy.

NSP said in a Tuesday release troopers responded to 145 weather-related incidents Monday, including 28 crashes and 117 motorist assists. Many of the incidents did not involve injuries.

One crash near York closed a portion of eastbound Interstate 80 for about three hours while crews cleaned up. No one was hurt.

NSP advises winter driving conditions remain across much of Nebraska Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the central and southeast portions of the state. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect further west. Travelers are advised to check road conditions and the forecast before heading out.

As a reminder, any motorist who becomes stranded should stay with their vehicle and call NSP’s helpline at *55. Call 511 for the latest road conditions.

