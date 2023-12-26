Omaha metro Boy Scout troops Scouting for Trees for 25th year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Christmas holiday now behind us -- it’s decision time: what to do with that tree decorating your living room?

Eagle Scouts with Troop 282 are spending the day helping their neighbors and the environment by participating in Scouting for Trees.

Trucks will be loaded with Christmas trees and taken to the city’s tree drop-off location at 156th and F Streets.

This year marks the program’s 25th year -- young men entrusted with ensuring discarded Christmas trees from homes and distributors get recycled.

“Some of us stay here and take the trees off the trailer, and other people are going to go to houses and go to places like Home Depot where they pick up the trees off the shelves and bring them down here for us,” said scout Nathan McCormick. “Once they get piled up here at the end of our program, (we take) them all down to places like the zoo and the safari park and put them to a good cause -- we use them there to benefit the animals and the habitats that they have there.”

“It gives back to the community in a lot of ways,” said scout Porter Friskopp. “Through Scouting for Trees, we also get donations for the scouts, so it’s just a win-win for everybody. We get to help the community, have a lot of good experiences and memories, and also give back to our troops in the local area.”

Troop 282 is one of seven metro-area troops participating in the program. A troop in Lincoln is also taking part. These scouts are learning how to be good stewards, help the community and develop leadership skills.

“I’ve already reached my Eagle, so there’s nothing more for me to do,” said Troop 282′s Senior Patrol Leader, Brayden Haessler. “My goal now is to help other scouts get higher (ranks) like me.”

Scouting for Trees began as a project for a single scout. Since then, a total of 56,000 trees have been collected and recycled over a quarter-century. These scouts are hoping to recycle an additional 4-5,000 trees this season.

“None of them end up in a landfill,” said scout Robert Austin. “In the landfills they get crushed up and compressed and turn into methane, which is a greenhouse gas. This helps the Christmas tree industry, which is huge. There are thousands upon thousands of trees that are planted every year in Nebraska, and this just helps with that cycle and puts the oxygen back into the ground where it belongs.”

Scouts and volunteers will be collecting trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Sundays, which will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Remaining tree pickup dates are Dec. 30 and 31 and Jan. 1, 6, 7, and 13.

To have your tree picked up, a reservation must be made at least 24 hours in advance by their website or by phone at (402) 965-1458. Pickup applies to metro addresses west of Highway 75. Reservations must be made by Dec. 29.

