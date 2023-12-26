We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. This last happened 10 years ago when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

headlines
6 First Alert Weather Days: Icy areas linger into Tuesday after Christmas snow
Omaha's Alpine Inn helping employee after devastating house fire
Omaha’s Alpine Inn helping employee after home destroyed, pets die in fire
A 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a passing vehicle at a Council Bluffs intersection...
Man struck and killed by passing car in Council Bluffs intersection
Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless...
Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
Omaha student becomes pilot at 17
Omaha Burke High student becomes pilot at just 17 years old
FILE: Police lights
Teenager hospitalized in Hamilton County with gunshot wound
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career