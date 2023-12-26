Creston man dies in three-vehicle crash in central Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A Creston man died in a three-vehicle crash on a central Iowa highway Monday night.

An Iowa State Patrol crash brief states a 2022 GMC Sierra was headed east on Highway 92, east of Winterset, around 6:30 p.m. Two Honda vehicles were headed west when the Sierra attempted to pass another vehicle.

The GMC struck a 2001 Honda Accord head-on in the westbound lane and rolled before hitting a 1998 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Accord, 46-year-old Corey Brown of Creston, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was taken to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.