Creston man dies in three-vehicle crash in central Iowa

A Creston man died in a three-vehicle crash on a central Iowa highway Monday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A Creston man died in a three-vehicle crash on a central Iowa highway Monday night.

An Iowa State Patrol crash brief states a 2022 GMC Sierra was headed east on Highway 92, east of Winterset, around 6:30 p.m. Two Honda vehicles were headed west when the Sierra attempted to pass another vehicle.

The GMC struck a 2001 Honda Accord head-on in the westbound lane and rolled before hitting a 1998 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Accord, 46-year-old Corey Brown of Creston, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was taken to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment.

