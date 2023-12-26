We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow chances dwindle Tuesday night, roads remain slick

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking continued bursts of snow through the evening keeping roads slick.

Road conditions
Road conditions(wowt)

Snow chances will continue, mostly light, through the evening for much of E Nebraska and W Iowa... after 6PM best chances will keep mainly S of I-80 with a gradual shift into W Iowa overnight into Wednesday. Snow chances linger there into the afternoon but the rest of the viewing area will dry out.

Tuesday 6PM
Tuesday 6PM(wowt)
Wed at 12AM
Wed at 12AM(wowt)
Wed AM snow
Wed AM snow(wowt)

Additional snow totals for most will be under 1″, the Metro included, mostly falling before midnight. To the S and SE up to an additional 1.5″ will be possible into the first part of Wednesday.

Snow through noon Wed
Snow through noon Wed(wowt)

A few more snow showers are possible tonight and again early Wednesday but they really shouldn’t tack on much if any to the totals. Chilly air will warm up some to end the week so we’ll likely melt off the snow steadily by Friday.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

