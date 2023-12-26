6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow chances dwindle Tuesday night, roads remain slick
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking continued bursts of snow through the evening keeping roads slick.
Snow chances will continue, mostly light, through the evening for much of E Nebraska and W Iowa... after 6PM best chances will keep mainly S of I-80 with a gradual shift into W Iowa overnight into Wednesday. Snow chances linger there into the afternoon but the rest of the viewing area will dry out.
Additional snow totals for most will be under 1″, the Metro included, mostly falling before midnight. To the S and SE up to an additional 1.5″ will be possible into the first part of Wednesday.
A few more snow showers are possible tonight and again early Wednesday but they really shouldn’t tack on much if any to the totals. Chilly air will warm up some to end the week so we’ll likely melt off the snow steadily by Friday.
This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.
