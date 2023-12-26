We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

6 First Alert Weather Day: Slick roads and bursts of snow lead to a wintry Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking slick roads to start Tuesday with more bursts of snow that will move through. This will add some additional accumulation to several parts of the area.

6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY(WOWT)

Watch for slicks spots on the roads to start Tuesday if you area heading back to work. Those slick spots will be more prevalent before the sun rises and in residential areas. I would expect any of these to improve gradually as the day goes along.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Additional snowfall could add more slick spots to the roads though. Bursts of snow showers are possible through sun set today and could easily tack on an extra inch of accumulation for some. Isolated totals up to 1.5″ are possible south of I-80 too. These could easily fall fast enough to drop visibility at times too.

Snow Chances
Snow Chances(WOWT)
Tuesday Snowfall
Tuesday Snowfall(WOWT)

A few more snow showers are possible tonight and again early Wednesday but they really shouldn’t tack on much if any to the totals. Chilly air will warm up some to end the week so we’ll likely melt off the snow steadily by Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
Omaha's Alpine Inn helping employee after devastating house fire
Omaha’s Alpine Inn helping employee after home destroyed, pets die in fire
FILE: Police lights
Teenager hospitalized in Hamilton County with gunshot wound

Latest News

Rounds of snow showers and slick roads
Rusty's 6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast