6 First Alert Weather Day: Slick roads and bursts of snow lead to a wintry Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking slick roads to start Tuesday with more bursts of snow that will move through. This will add some additional accumulation to several parts of the area.

6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (WOWT)

Watch for slicks spots on the roads to start Tuesday if you area heading back to work. Those slick spots will be more prevalent before the sun rises and in residential areas. I would expect any of these to improve gradually as the day goes along.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Additional snowfall could add more slick spots to the roads though. Bursts of snow showers are possible through sun set today and could easily tack on an extra inch of accumulation for some. Isolated totals up to 1.5″ are possible south of I-80 too. These could easily fall fast enough to drop visibility at times too.

Snow Chances (WOWT)

Tuesday Snowfall (WOWT)

A few more snow showers are possible tonight and again early Wednesday but they really shouldn’t tack on much if any to the totals. Chilly air will warm up some to end the week so we’ll likely melt off the snow steadily by Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

