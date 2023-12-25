We are Local
Teenager hospitalized in Hamilton County with gunshot wound

FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 17-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot on accident after shooting small animals with another teenager on Sunday.

The teenager has been transported to an Omaha hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff, the teenager had been accidentally shot in the shoulder inside of a vehicle by another 17-year-old.

Police were dispatched to the Aurora Memorial Hospital to investigate.

This incident remains under investigation.

