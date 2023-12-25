We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.(Adams County SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One animal shelter in Pennsylvania received a very special Christmas gift this year when, for the first time in 47 years, they have zero dogs at the shelter.

The Adams County SPCA shared the joyous news on social media.

However, they do still have one cat that came in as a stray.

The shelter said it was a very different story just two weeks ago when their kennels were almost filled.

The kennels won’t remain empty for long though.

The facility said they will be bringing in animals from other shelters in the state this week.

The Adams County SPCA said it has adopted out almost 600 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Icy mix and snow for Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm on Christmas Day creates travel impacts across Nebraska
A 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a passing vehicle at a Council Bluffs intersection...
Man struck and killed by passing car in Council Bluffs intersection
Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless...
Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm brings white Christmas to Omaha
Snow Forecast for Monday
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain tonight changing to sleet and snow by morning

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
FILE - Holiday travelers pass by "Phoebe" the Flamingo at the Tampa International Airport,...
Holiday travel is mostly nice, but with some naughty disruptions again on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines flights were canceled at Midway Airport on Christmas Eve. (WLS)
Southwest Airlines flights canceled on Christmas Eve
One 9-year-old in Oregon is especially thankful this Christmas, not for toys, but for new...
Rare procedure helps young girl find her voice after congenital condition left her unable to speak