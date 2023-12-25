We are Local
Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

