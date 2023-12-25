We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha’s Alpine Inn helping employee after home destroyed, pets die in fire

Omaha's Alpine Inn is helping one of its employees after fire destroyed their home.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Alpine Inn, just north of the metro, is known for two things: its award-winning fried chicken and the critters outside the doors that eat the leftovers from us humans.

Owners Kimberly and Jaimi Fay say that fried chicken, and frankly, the restaurant’s survival, wouldn’t be possible without their cooks.

“People were so glad they still had a place to come, there were so many days that we were closed and he comes along and other cooks in the meantime, they helped keep us going for another many years,” says Jaimi.

One of the cooks she’s referring to is Luis Miranda.

“He’s a very responsible, accountable, helpful, reliable employee.”

The Fays, and the restaurant, are doing everything they can to support Luis and his two kids, who also work there, after their apartment was destroyed by a fair, and both of their dogs were killed.

“He came in to fill in that day, so naturally he wouldn’t have even been here that day,” Jaimi adds

The family lost everything, and the restaurant is hoping to ease their struggles as they recover and rebuild.

They’re offering up and taking donations for the Miranda family, and say anything helps; money, clothing, hygiene products, household items, etc.

“We know times are hard for everybody, Christmas, the economy with inflation,” Jaimi adds. “If anybody had any chance at helping, he’d be more than grateful I guarantee it, just to be able to find a place to call home again.”

The Fays thank their loyal customers, too, who have already stepped up to offer whatever they can for a family who helps keep the restaurant going.

“It was just the neatest thing ever just to know that after 50 years of being here, the community loves us just as much as we love them,” Jaimi says.

The restaurant is closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas, but those interested in donating can drop items off at the restaurant starting Tuesday.

Monetary donations can be sent to the family via Venmo, at @jdemata.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless...
Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
First Alert: Icy mix and snow for Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm on Christmas Day creates travel impacts across Nebraska
The westbound lanes of West Center Road are closed at 114th Street due to a water main break...
6 First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes WB lanes of West Center at 114th
One person died and another was hurt in a two-car accident on a Bellevue freeway late Friday.
Plattsmouth woman dies in accident on Highway 75
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

First Alert: Winter weather moves in for Christmas Day
First Alert: Winter weather moves in for Christmas Day
On and off rain showers continue this evening. Rain increases overnight, changing to snow by...
Rain tonight changing to sleet and snow by morning
Omaha Public Works has shared its plan for Christmas Day's expected winter weather.
Omaha Public Works shares plan for Christmas Day snow
Omaha's King of Kings Lutheran Church is preparing for Christmas services.
King of Kings Church preparing for six Christmas services
Two people were hurt and a cat died in a south-central Omaha house fire Sunday morning.
Malfunctioning furnace causes basement fire in south-central Omaha home