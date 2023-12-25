We are Local
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, in Lincoln, Neb. Adrian Martinez will be a rare four-year starting quarterback at Nebraska this fall and yet, for all his experience, he's one of the team's biggest mysteries.(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez is continuing his football career at the professional level.

Martinez signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League. Martinez led the Big Red from 2018-2021 passing for 9,391 yards, 49 touchdowns with 30 interceptions adding 2,847 yards and 44 touchdowns rushing during his collegiate career.

Martinez went 14-24 as a starter for the Huskers prior to transferring to Kansas State. Martinez went undrafted in the National Football League but spent some time on the Detroit Lions roster.

The Birmingham Stallions have won the last two USFL championships.

Since Martinez’s departure from Lincoln, Nebraska has struggled to find a long-term signal caller option. Martinez’s successor, Casey Thompson, spent a lone season with the Huskers prior to joining Florida Atlantic, and the former Texas Longhorns Quarterback finds himself in the transfer portal once again.

Thompson’s successor, Jeff Simms, also spent a lone season at Nebraska and has entered the transfer portal as well, as has backup quarterback, Chubba Purdy, the brother of San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

