David’s Evening Forecast - Rain tonight changing to sleet and snow by morning

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On and off rain showers have made for a soggy Christmas Eve across the Omaha metro, but have brought much needed moisture to the area. Most locations have picked up anywhere from a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall today, which will really help out the dry conditions. On and off showers will continue for the evening, but most of the rain should be light in nature. Temperatures today were mild, at least to start with. Highs topped out at 57 degrees around Noon, but much colder air has spilled in and most of the evening will see temperatures in the mid-30s.

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

A larger area of moderate rainfall is expected to redevelop to the south late this evening, and spread into the are between 10pm and Midnight. This will be rain for the metro, at least initially. West of Omaha, out near Columbus and Norfolk, this rain could change to snow as early as Midnight. The rain/snow mix line should reach the metro around 3 to 4am, with rain, sleet, and snow expected through sunrise.

9am Monday Forecast
9am Monday Forecast(WOWT)

The icy mix should change to snow around sunrise in the metro, though it will remain a mix through mid-morning for western Iowa. Temperatures initially will be warm enough we likely see some melting, but accumulating snow is expected by mid-morning. The heaviest snow will be falling to the west of Omaha, out toward Columbus, Norfolk, and West Point. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in the metro before dry air punches in and shuts the snow down by early afternoon. The snow will continue into the late evening for areas to the north and west, resulting in much higher snow totals. The longer mix and shorter duration of snow in western Iowa will generally result in snow amounts under 2 inches.

Snow Forecast for Monday
Snow Forecast for Monday(WOWT)

In addition to the snow, gusty winds of at least 30mph are expected throughout the day. This will cause low visibility and the potential for blowing and drifting snow. Even stronger wind gusts up to 50mph are possible in central Nebraska where Blizzard Warnings have been issued. The heavy snow combined with low visibility will make travel difficult to impossible for central portions of the state. While snow amounts will be less in the metro, roads will likely be slick and hazardous by Monday afternoon or evening.

Winter Storm Alerts
Winter Storm Alerts(WOWT)

The snow will wind down to flurries or drizzle by late Monday afternoon. However, temperatures will be below freezing Monday evening, so as the potential for drizzle continues into Tuesday morning additional slick areas could develop on roadways. The drizzle and flurries will stick around on Tuesday, but additional snow accumulation is not expected. The storm will move away from the area on Wednesday leaving partly cloudy skies and chilly weather around for the rest of the week. Highs generally top out in the low to mid-30s each day, with overnight lows around 20 degrees.

