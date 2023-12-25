6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm brings white Christmas to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today and Tuesday are 6 First Alert Weather Days. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a major winter storm moving through the area today that is bringing significant travel impacts to portions of Nebraska and western Iowa through Tuesday morning.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Rain made the change to a wintry mix across the metro this morning and has now turned into snow. Snow has already begun to accumulate across the western half of the viewing area.

9AM Forecast (WOWT)

11AM Forecast (WOWT)

The heaviest snow will likely fall in the metro before Noon, with the snow tapering off as we head into the afternoon hours. However, the steadier snowfall will continue for central and northern Nebraska into far northwest Iowa through the afternoon and evening. This is where the heaviest snow totals will be.

1PM Forecast (WOWT)

3PM Forecast (WOWT)

Very heavy amounts of snow are expected in central Nebraska, with the potential for some areas to pick up 6 inches to as much as a foot of snow with this storm. This includes areas around Norfolk and Columbus. In addition, wind gusts of 30 to 50mph are expected which will produce blizzard conditions. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for much of central Nebraska, once again including Norfolk and Columbus.

Winter Storm Alerts (WOWT)

Wind speeds will peak across the metro this morning and will gradually decrease into the afternoon hours. With snow accumulating, visibility will be a concern through the morning hours.

Wind Gust Forecast (WOWT)

Snow amounts taper off quickly as to you move into eastern Nebraska. This is due to that wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow lingering longer which will cut into snow totals. In addition, the snow will likely come to a quick end in the afternoon which will limit the time for snow to accumulate. Still, 1 to 3 inches of snow appears likely around the Omaha metro, with the heaviest on the west and north edges of town. Lighter amounts are expected in Iowa, but the icy mix could still create some travel issues.

Snow Forecast for Monday (WOWT)

Major impacts are expected in central and northern Nebraska with severe travel disruptions expected. Conditions may only slowly improve on Tuesday even as most of the accumulating snow has already come to an end by that time.

Major travel impacts for Nebraska Monday (WOWT)

