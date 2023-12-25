We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm brings white Christmas to Omaha

By Jade Steffens
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today and Tuesday are 6 First Alert Weather Days. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a major winter storm moving through the area today that is bringing significant travel impacts to portions of Nebraska and western Iowa through Tuesday morning.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Rain made the change to a wintry mix across the metro this morning and has now turned into snow. Snow has already begun to accumulate across the western half of the viewing area.

9AM Forecast
9AM Forecast(WOWT)
11AM Forecast
11AM Forecast(WOWT)

The heaviest snow will likely fall in the metro before Noon, with the snow tapering off as we head into the afternoon hours. However, the steadier snowfall will continue for central and northern Nebraska into far northwest Iowa through the afternoon and evening. This is where the heaviest snow totals will be.

1PM Forecast
1PM Forecast(WOWT)
3PM Forecast
3PM Forecast(WOWT)

Very heavy amounts of snow are expected in central Nebraska, with the potential for some areas to pick up 6 inches to as much as a foot of snow with this storm. This includes areas around Norfolk and Columbus. In addition, wind gusts of 30 to 50mph are expected which will produce blizzard conditions. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for much of central Nebraska, once again including Norfolk and Columbus.

Winter Storm Alerts
Winter Storm Alerts(WOWT)

Wind speeds will peak across the metro this morning and will gradually decrease into the afternoon hours. With snow accumulating, visibility will be a concern through the morning hours.

Wind Gust Forecast
Wind Gust Forecast(WOWT)

Snow amounts taper off quickly as to you move into eastern Nebraska. This is due to that wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow lingering longer which will cut into snow totals. In addition, the snow will likely come to a quick end in the afternoon which will limit the time for snow to accumulate. Still, 1 to 3 inches of snow appears likely around the Omaha metro, with the heaviest on the west and north edges of town. Lighter amounts are expected in Iowa, but the icy mix could still create some travel issues.

Snow Forecast for Monday
Snow Forecast for Monday(WOWT)

Major impacts are expected in central and northern Nebraska with severe travel disruptions expected. Conditions may only slowly improve on Tuesday even as most of the accumulating snow has already come to an end by that time.

Major travel impacts for Nebraska Monday
Major travel impacts for Nebraska Monday(WOWT)

Stay with 6 First Alert Weather for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Icy mix and snow for Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm on Christmas Day creates travel impacts across Nebraska
Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless...
Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
A 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a passing vehicle at a Council Bluffs intersection...
Man struck and killed by passing car in Council Bluffs intersection
One person died and another was hurt in a two-car accident on a Bellevue freeway late Friday.
Plattsmouth woman dies in accident on Highway 75
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Steady rain this morning, winter storm Monday

Latest News

Jade's 6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast
Sunday Night Forecast
Sunday Night Forecast
First Alert: Icy mix and snow for Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm on Christmas Day creates travel impacts across Nebraska
First Alert: Winter weather moves in for Christmas Day
First Alert: Winter weather moves in for Christmas Day