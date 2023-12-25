We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Days: Icy areas linger into Tuesday after Christmas snow

Emily's Monday afternoon forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow showers will wrap up late Monday night for E Nebraska as a low pressure system continues to bring some moisture and cold into the region. The Metro will not see any additional accumulation after 4PM but areas to the W will see up to 1″, with isolated areas of up to 2″, of additional snow.

Mon night snow
Mon night snow(wowt)

We remain on First Alert through Tuesday morning for lingering iciness on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, as temperatures drop into the 20s overnight. Take it slow on the morning commute.

headlines
headlines(wowt)

Snow chances will return Tuesday but are unlikely to case additional issues on the roads. They’ll be light through the day with best chances clearing to the SE after 6PM. Totals for the entire day likely stay under 1″ for most with up to 2″ to the SE where they linger through the night. By Wednesday AM any remaining snow showers are moving out to the E as our system exits.

Snow through Wednesday AM
Snow through Wednesday AM(wowt)

The cold will stick around. Highs keep to the 30s most days with a drop into the 20s possible early next week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Stay with 6 First Alert Weather for updates.

