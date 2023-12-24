Two displaced, cat deceased in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire officials say a Sunday morning blaze left two occupants displaced and a cat deceased.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 51st and Harrison around 9:50 a.m. A fire was found in the basement of a home, but was quickly extinguished.

Two people inside were taken to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported, but a cat died in the fire.

The cause was determined to be accidental due to a furnace malfunction. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

