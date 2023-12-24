We are Local
Snow emergency issued in Norfolk, NE

Snowplow generic
Snowplow generic(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - A snow emergency has been issued for Christmas day through December 27th in Norfolk, NE.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Madison County from 12:00 a.m. Monday, December 25 until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27. Forecasted snowfall is expected to reach between 10 and 16 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

No parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. On residential streets parking is only allowed on the even sides of the street.

According to a release from the city, citations will be issued to those who have their cars parked on the wrong side of the road or on a restricted area.

For more information people can visit their website or sign up for alerts by texting norfolkalerts to 41472 or filling out an online form.

Residents can also call the city snow number at 402-844-2299.

