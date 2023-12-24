We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone could become a millionaire for Christmas.

After there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, the new Powerball jackpot is now sitting at about $638 million for its next drawing on Christmas.

In the past, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day, according to Powerball officials.

The estimated cash value for this grand prize is $321 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

There have been five Powerball winners so far this year, according to lottery officials.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless...
Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
The westbound lanes of West Center Road are closed at 114th Street due to a water main break...
6 First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes WB lanes of West Center at 114th
One person died and another was hurt in a two-car accident on a Bellevue freeway late Friday.
Plattsmouth woman dies in accident on Highway 75
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Employees at an Omaha pool company claim they're overdue payment after former the company's...
Omaha pool company gets new leadership after former owner arrested, charged

Latest News

Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
A major winter storm will bring the potential for heavy snow and blizzard conditions to...
Winter storm on Christmas Day creates travel impacts across Nebraska
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Steady rain this morning, winter storm Monday
On and off rain will continue this morning bring up to a half-inch of needed rainfall to the...
Steady rain this morning, winter storm Monday