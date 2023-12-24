Omaha’s Metro Transit service to run on modified routes Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metro Transit service announced Sunday it will begin service in a modified manner Tuesday morning, Dec. 26, due to expected winter weather.

Metro says 14 of its routes will be put on Snow Route A Tuesday morning at the start of service: Routes 3, 5, 8, 11, 14, 24, 26, 30, 35, 36, 55 and 98.

Metro says riders will receive at least two hours’ notice before buses return to regular routes.

Routes 4, 13, 15, 16, 18, 41, 43, 92, 93, 94, 95 and 97, along with ORBT, do not have snow routes at this time.

Metro will monitor road and weather conditions; they advise be prepared for delays and service adjustments.

Turn-by-turn directions and the latest information can be found on Metro’s website.

Metro service will not run Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.