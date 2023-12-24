Omaha Public Works says it’s prepared for Christmas Day winter weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials say they’re at the ready for Monday’s expected wintry mix and snowfall.

In a release, the Mayor’s Office said Omaha Public Works plans to have full street maintenance staff available beginning at 3:30 a.m. to plow and treat roadways with salt as necessary. Support staff is set to report as the storm progresses. Contractors are on an on-call basis for now -- Public Works has not yet set a start time for them due to uncertainty in the storm’s timing.

As a reminder, the city has a snowplow tracker on its website to display routes that have been cleared or are on the list to be treated. As for contractors, the city generally calls them out once two inches of snow or more has accumulated. Public Works says around two-dozen companies are under contract this season to plow residential areas of Omaha.

