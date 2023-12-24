We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha Public Works says it’s prepared for Christmas Day winter weather

First Alert: Icy mix and snow for Christmas Day
First Alert: Icy mix and snow for Christmas Day(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials say they’re at the ready for Monday’s expected wintry mix and snowfall.

In a release, the Mayor’s Office said Omaha Public Works plans to have full street maintenance staff available beginning at 3:30 a.m. to plow and treat roadways with salt as necessary. Support staff is set to report as the storm progresses. Contractors are on an on-call basis for now -- Public Works has not yet set a start time for them due to uncertainty in the storm’s timing.

As a reminder, the city has a snowplow tracker on its website to display routes that have been cleared or are on the list to be treated. As for contractors, the city generally calls them out once two inches of snow or more has accumulated. Public Works says around two-dozen companies are under contract this season to plow residential areas of Omaha.

Get the latest 6 First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless...
Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
The westbound lanes of West Center Road are closed at 114th Street due to a water main break...
6 First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes WB lanes of West Center at 114th
One person died and another was hurt in a two-car accident on a Bellevue freeway late Friday.
Plattsmouth woman dies in accident on Highway 75
First Alert: Icy mix and snow for Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm on Christmas Day creates travel impacts across Nebraska
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

Snowplow generic
Snow emergency issued in Norfolk, NE
First Alert: Icy mix and snow for Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm on Christmas Day creates travel impacts across Nebraska
A major winter storm will bring the potential for heavy snow and blizzard conditions to...
Winter storm on Christmas Day creates travel impacts across Nebraska
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Steady rain this morning, winter storm Monday