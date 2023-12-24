We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha fraternity helps pay for shopping with annual Purple Swipe event

An Omaha fraternity helped bless community members by covering all or part of their Christmas shopping Saturday at a metro Walmart.
By Joe Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 15-year-old Layla Prusia said she and her mom got quite the surprise while shopping at Walmart near 50th Street and Ames Avenue Saturday afternoon.

“We go to pay and a nice man came up to us and asked if we had paid yet,” Prusia said. “I said, ‘no,’ and he was like, ‘Oh, can I pay for you?’ “I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

They weren’t the only ones.

“We came in and we got a blessing,” Christle Miles said. “Omega Psi Phi, they paid for our groceries.”

It was the fraternity organization’s third annual Purple Swipe event.

Member Miguel Mason is credited with coming up with the concept.

“You see an unexpecting shopper, you pretty much gift them, and it just makes the holiday cheer that much greater,” Mason said.

One member told 6 News more than 30 members participated Saturday. Each had a charge card loaded with $200. They simply waited near the checkout lines and offered to cover people’s purchases.

“Whether they’re spending $300 and we pay $200 of it or whether they’re spending $116 and we pay all of it, that’s the spirit,” vice boss Craig B. Thompson said. “Our goal is to touch the community.”

For some shoppers, Omega Psi Phi’s help came at the perfect time.

“I’ve never had something like this happen to me before and neither has my mom,” Prusia said. “She just lost her job a month ago, so stuff has been tight for us.”

“They blessed us and our family so we can enjoy a Christmas dinner,” Miles said.

The fraternity said it raised $9,000 for this year’s event, with local members and those who now live elsewhere contributing out of pocket.

They’re hoping that love spreads.

“Personally, I’m hoping others step up and do the same thing,” Mason said.

That love may be spreading across state lines. Thompson told 6 News an Omega Psi Phi member in California has been inspired by this, and that his chapter may do something like it.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless...
Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
The westbound lanes of West Center Road are closed at 114th Street due to a water main break...
6 First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes WB lanes of West Center at 114th
One person died and another was hurt in a two-car accident on a Bellevue freeway late Friday.
Plattsmouth woman dies in accident on Highway 75
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Employees at an Omaha pool company claim they're overdue payment after former the company's...
Omaha pool company gets new leadership after former owner arrested, charged

Latest News

An Omaha fraternity helped bless community members by covering all or part of their Christmas...
Omega Psi Phi fraternity hosts Purple Swipe event
Santa made a special delivery Saturday at Omaha's Open Door Mission
Santa makes special delivery at Omaha’s Open Door Mission
An organization in Omaha is helping young professionals learn how to dress for success.
Organization helping young professionals in Omaha ‘Suit Up’ for success
An organization in Omaha is helping young professionals learn how to dress for success.
Omaha organization helping young adults learn how to dress for success
The Open Door Mission held a ceremony Thursday night honoring those who've lost their lives in...
Open Door Mission honors lives of lost homeless community members