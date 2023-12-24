Omaha fraternity helps pay for shopping with annual Purple Swipe event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 15-year-old Layla Prusia said she and her mom got quite the surprise while shopping at Walmart near 50th Street and Ames Avenue Saturday afternoon.

“We go to pay and a nice man came up to us and asked if we had paid yet,” Prusia said. “I said, ‘no,’ and he was like, ‘Oh, can I pay for you?’ “I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

They weren’t the only ones.

“We came in and we got a blessing,” Christle Miles said. “Omega Psi Phi, they paid for our groceries.”

It was the fraternity organization’s third annual Purple Swipe event.

Member Miguel Mason is credited with coming up with the concept.

“You see an unexpecting shopper, you pretty much gift them, and it just makes the holiday cheer that much greater,” Mason said.

One member told 6 News more than 30 members participated Saturday. Each had a charge card loaded with $200. They simply waited near the checkout lines and offered to cover people’s purchases.

“Whether they’re spending $300 and we pay $200 of it or whether they’re spending $116 and we pay all of it, that’s the spirit,” vice boss Craig B. Thompson said. “Our goal is to touch the community.”

For some shoppers, Omega Psi Phi’s help came at the perfect time.

“I’ve never had something like this happen to me before and neither has my mom,” Prusia said. “She just lost her job a month ago, so stuff has been tight for us.”

“They blessed us and our family so we can enjoy a Christmas dinner,” Miles said.

The fraternity said it raised $9,000 for this year’s event, with local members and those who now live elsewhere contributing out of pocket.

They’re hoping that love spreads.

“Personally, I’m hoping others step up and do the same thing,” Mason said.

That love may be spreading across state lines. Thompson told 6 News an Omega Psi Phi member in California has been inspired by this, and that his chapter may do something like it.

